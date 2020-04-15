Take the call on the patio with Harman's portable conference speaker for $50, a $100 discount

Audio device maker Harman has a nice deal today to enhance your work from home setup. The company’s online store is selling the AKG S30 Bluetooth Travel Speaker for $50Remove non-product link. That’s $100 off the sticker price, and about $40 cheaper than you’ll find elsewhere.

The AKG S30 is a portable conference speaker that can double as a 2,500mAh power bank. The battery supports up to 10 hours of playtime. We can’t speak to the audio quality of this speaker for listening to music, though Harman is a respected name in audio.

The bigger appeal of the AKG S30 is for conference calls. While it’s hard to go traveling right now, toting this tiny speaker to the backyard for a hands-free conference call would make life just a little bit better. It packs a pair of built-in microphones augmented by noise- and echo-cancelling technology to keep you sounding crisp no matter where you are.

The device case is made from unibody aluminum. It has a microUSB port for power, a standard USB port for charging, and an AUX port. The controls on the top of the device include power, Bluetooth, and call. There are also volume up and down buttons, as well as five indicator lights showing the battery charge status.

