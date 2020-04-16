Deal

This 27-inch Acer Nitro high-refresh-rate 1080p monitor is just $210

The Acer Nitro VG271 brings FreeSync for $90 off its MSRP.

If you’re getting tired of looking at your boring old display every day, we’ve got a great reason to upgrade: Amazon is selling a 27-inch 1080p Acer high refresh rate monitor for just $210, good for $90 off its MSRP and the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while.

The Acer Nitro VG271 features Vesa DisplayHDR 400 certification meaning it supports high dynamic range. HDR monitors can display a greater range of colors for more vibrant visuals. It’s a feature that is usually reserved for 4K displays, but even on a 1080p display, the overall experience should be amazing. This is an IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1 millisecond response time. It’s also rocking FreeSync for buttery-smooth gaming action for anyone rocking a compatible AMD Radeon graphics card—Nvidia GeForce cards may also work. AMD says FreeSync works all the way up to 144Hz over DisplayPort and HDMI.

Those are all great features for gamers, but the high-refresh-rate is awesome for regular desktop use as well. It means mouse movements and window transitions will seem much smoother offering an all-around nicer experience. In addition to the awesome visual potential, the monitor is also rocking two, 2-watt speakers for pumping out Spotify or Netflix.

