Clearance steal: Get Corsair's gamer-grade mouse, keyboard, headset, and mousepad for just $85

Best Buy’s offering an incredible bargain on a full gamer-grade peripheral setup right now. The big box retailer is selling the Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle at the clearance price of $85Remove non-product link. This bundle has a sticker price of $160, and we featured it late last year when the sale price was $100. The bundle includes a Corsair headset, keyboard, high DPI gaming mouse, and mousepad. All of the hardware’s rocking RGB lights, because gaming.

First up, the star of the show is the K55 RGB gaming keyboard. This clickety-clacker features rubber dome switches, so no mechanical joy here. Still, this keyboard is well liked by bargain-hunting gamers, and it has several nice features including dust and water resistance (IP42), 6 programmable macro keys, and dedicated media keys. No USB passthrough, though.

Next up, we’ve got the Harpoon RGB Pro mouse. This mouse has a nice comfortable-looking shape to it. The sensor cranks up to 12,000 DPI, which is shy of the typical 16,000 DPI we’re used to seeing in high-end gaming mice. Still, 12,000 DPI is plenty of swift mouse action—and probably higher than most people will ever go. The mouse also has six programmable buttons and it’s packing Corsair’s Omron switches. The bundle also includes the MM100 cloth mouse pad.

Finally, we’ve got the Corsair Void stereo gaming headset with 50mm neodymium drivers, and microfiber-wrapped memory foam on the ear pads. This is one of those multi-platform headsets, meaning it’s packing a 3.5mm connector instead of USB. For PC gamers it has a Y-adapter cable to activate both the mic and headphones.

That’s a full setup of gaming peripherals from a top brand, all for just $85. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your battlestation, or even just flesh out your WFH setup, don’t hesitate to jump on this awesome deal.

[Today’s deal: Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle with RGB for $85 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]