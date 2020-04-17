Work from home upgrade: This 27-inch, 1440p monitor is just $200 after a $70 discount

Upgrading your monitor—or snagging a second one—is a great way to improve your work from home experience. They’ve been a bit hard to find in recent weeks, but we’ve spotted a great deal at the Microsoft Store. The online retailer is selling a Lenovo 27-inch 1440p display with gameplay-smoothing FreeSync technology for $200Remove non-product link. That’s $70 off the sticker price.

The Lenovo L27q-30 features a “near-edgeless” bezel on the top and sides. This makes it an excellent choice for a dual- or triple-monitor setup since they can be packed close together for a more immersive gaming (or productivity) experience. The monitor is also rocking AMD’s FreeSync technology for buttery smooth, no-stutter gaming when paired with a discrete graphics card.

For work from home types, the 75Hz refresh rate is also a nice feature. This is just a smidge higher than the standard 60Hz on most displays, but it should still offer a noticeably better visual experience, with smoother mouse movements and window transitions. IPS technology means the panel should be vibrant, with wide viewing angles, and it covers 99 percent of the sRGB color space.

Lenovo’s display has one HDMI 1.4 and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection, while the stand supports tilt between -5 and 22 degrees. Bottom line? This looks to be a solid monitor at a great price.

