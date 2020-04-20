Deal

Charge 5 devices with this Anker USB-C wall charger, on sale for $33

This Anker charger comes with a Power Delivery port to charge devices quickly, and Anker says it will charge a Macbook in as little as 2.5 hours. Now it's $33 on Amazon, down from $50.

Making sure all your devices stay powered up is key to a successful work-from-home setup, and today you can get a five-port Anker USB-C wall charger from Amazon for $33, down from a $50 list price.

This charger comes with a built-in Power Delivery port to charge devices quickly, and Anker says you can charge a Macbook in as little as 2.5 hours. The other four ports can also charge devices up faster than stock chargers, with a combined 30W of power. Protections from high voltage, short-circuiting, and high temperatures will help keep your devices safe while charging.

This charger averages an awesome 4.7 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,000 user ratings.

[ Today’s deal: five-port Anker USB-C wall charger from Amazon for $33. ]

