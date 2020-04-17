The Best Food Delivery Promotions for April 2020

We all know how important healthy eating is for your body and for your mind. Unfortunately, eating healthy meals can prove to be expensive and time consuming. Fast food, snacks, and frozen meals used to be the only way to eat with little effort on your part, but studies have shown that eating unhealthy food has dire long-term consequences. As such, eating healthy food really should be a priority. Thanks to Freshly, you now have a way to eat healthy food with very little fuss.

Get your meals delivered straight to your door

Freshly delivers chef-cooked healthy meals to your doorstep. Choose from over 30 delicious all-natural meals. You can decide whether you want to receive 4, 6, 9, or 12 healthy meals per week. The more meals you order per week, the cheaper the price per meal will be. Once you have placed your weekly order, Freshly’s gifted chefs will cook the tasty meals and then have them dropped off at your home. It only takes three minutes for you to heat up your meal for one. This means that it takes almost no effort on your part to enjoy delicious and healthy food!

If there is something that everyone loves, it’s a good discount. Here, at PCWorld, we supply many coupon codes and bargains for the most popular stores in the US and we have an exclusive promo code for Freshly.Enjoy $15 off your first four orders – that’s a total saving of $60! All you have to do to enjoy this exclusive offer is input the Freshly promo code at checkout. On top of this, youget $20 off your next order when you refer a friend to Freshly. Share the love of delicious food with those closest to you and save. As a student, you can also enjoy asaving of 15% on your first four orders. PCWorld knows that as a student, money can be tight, so we are always looking for new ways for students to get discounts where possible.

Order from an array of different meals

Freshly cooks over 30 different all-natural and delicious meals made for single servings. These currently include:

Laredo Chicken with Fonio Grits and Charro Beans

Sicilian-Style Chicken Parm with Broccoli

Chicken Livorno with White Beans & Kale

Herbed Chicken Romesco with Sautéed Vegetable Hash

Super Pesto & Sausage Fusilli

Andouille & Chicken Gumbo with Dirty Rice & Veggies

Slow-Cooked Pork & Herbed Gravy with Skillet Kale & Roasted Potatoes

Tomato-Glazed Turkey Meatloaf with Cauli-Potato Mash

Turkey-Mushroom Meatballs with Zoodles & Spring Pesto

Springtime Chicken Pilaf with Tarragon Peas

Chicken & Spring Pea Risotto with Mushrooms & Seasonal Herbs

Give the gift of the best food delivery

Give your loved ones the gift of fresh and tasty meals that only take three minutes to prepare. When the recipient redeems the gift card, they will get to pick the meals that they want. The delicious meals will then be delivered to their address. All your loved ones will need to do then is heat and eat – it’s as simple as that. When you give this gift card to a loved one, you not only give them tasty food, but also save them time by eliminating the need to cook food from scratch.

Make meal delivery even easier with an app

Freshly has an easy-to-use app that can be downloaded for iPhone on the App Store and on the Google Play store for Android. Pick your meals and edit your meal choices on the Freshly App. You can even skip deliveries if you don’t want meals delivered for a particular week, as long as you make the update on the app before the weekly deadline. Change the delivery day on your app if you would like to change the day that your meals arrive. When using the Freshly App, you can also change your delivery address, as well as the meal plan size.

If you are looking for healthy meals that only need to be heated up, then Freshly is for you. Visit PCWorld regularly to find the latest Freshly promo codes and discounts.