Weekly promotions you can't miss: Motley Fool, Dashlane, Norton and more

It is the beginning of a new month, so you can expect to see some amazing promotions and coupons that many companies are offering. From financial and investment advice services, mattresses, and food delivery, to software companies, PCWorld has some of the best offers for you.

Check out the latest offers from Motley Fool, Dashlane, Norton, Microsoft, Freshly, and Casper.

Motley Fool discount for annual subscription

Everyone can benefit from financial and investment advice as long as it is provided by reliable and reputable advisors. Motley Fool has been offering financial education and investment recommendations since 1993. Their platform offers many useful tips that are backed by financial experts and extensive research. Subscribers can receive monthly stock picks, in-depth analyses of their recommended stock pics, access to a community forum, and much more.

Starting at just $99 per year, you can subscribe to Motley Fool today and start making smarter decisions on your next financial investment.

20% off exclusive Dashlane coupon

With so many password managers available, it can be difficult and overwhelming to choose one. Look no further - Dashlane offers one of the most comprehensive password managers that includes an easy-to-use platform, multiple security features, and a team of customer support. With the paid version, you can store unlimited passwords on unlimited devices, which will come in handy for users who work with different devices. For additional security features, Dashlane offers two-factor authentication, VPN for WiFi protection, and identity monitoring services. Dashlane is perfect for both personal and professional use.

There are three plans you can choose from (free, premium, and premium plus) when you first sign up for Dashlane. You can always sign up for the free 30-day trial premium plan before subscribing to the paid version. When you do, you can apply the exclusive Dashlane promo code and save 20% off the premium or premium plus plan during checkout.

$50 off Norton 360 Deluxe discount

Norton is one of the most popular and trusted cyber security software providers. They are constantly upgrading and improving their features to ensure our devices are protected from hackers, ransomwares, and viruses. Since many of us are working from home, we spend more time on our devices, so we are increasing our exposure to hackers if we are not prepared. Why not protect your computer and identity with Norton 360 Deluxe?

Norton 360 Deluxe offers protection for up to five of your devices (PCs, Mac, Android, or iOS smartphones or tablets). The comprehensive cyber security software provides anti-virus and malware protection, a powerful firewall, password manager, 50GB cloud storage, parental control, secure VPN, and dark web monitoring and alerts.

Right now, Norton is offering a special promotion that will save you $50 for the first year of Norton 360 Deluxe subscription. Get the discount today and start protecting your and your loved ones’ devices and identities.

90% off top Windows apps at Microsoft

Microsoft is offering a special promotion where you can save as much as 90% on top Microsoft apps. With over 200 apps, you can find different apps that can improve your productivity, organization, creativity, or other skill sets.

Here are some of the most popular Microsoft apps that are on sale you can purchase today at a discounted price:

PDF Reader Pro - save $10 (new price is $9.99)

HD Movie Maker Pro - save $6 (new price is $8.99)

DJay Pro - save $15 (new price is $34.99)

Live Home 3D Pro - save $20 (new price is $19.99)

Professor Teaches QuickBooks 2019 - save $7 (new price is $12.99)

$60 off exclusive Freshly coupon

Sometimes the last thing you want to do is cook after a long day of work or activities. Freshly is exactly what you need, as they offer single serving ready-to-cook meals. When you are ready to eat, all you have to do is take it out from the refrigerator and heat it up with a microwave. What is the difference between a frozen dinner from the supermarket and a Freshly ordered meal? Freshly offers healthy meals with fresh ingredients, and they are prepared by a chef. Another benefit you can get out of Freshly is that you can provide your dietary preferences (gluten-free, low calories, low carb, or dairy-free) and they will then cater to those who have special nutritional needs.

You can now apply a Freshly exclusive promo code and save $60 on your first four orders.

Save $50 on any order with Casper mattress coupon

If you’re looking into buying a new memory foam mattress, Casper provides one of the most popular and affordable foam mattresses in the market. It’s been labeled as one of the best all-foam mattresses that offers firmer support than other mattresses. With the firmer support, it is ideal for any back or stomach sleepers. If you are a hot sleeper, you may find it enjoyable to sleep on a Casper mattress, as they use breathable and open-cell material on the top layer to ensure your body stays cool.

Don’t take our word for it. You can give Casper a try with their 100-day risk-free trial before you make your final decision. Don’t wait too long, since you can use the newest Casper mattress coupon today and save $50 on any order + free delivery. The coupon will expire on 4/15/2020.

Regardless of whether you are looking for new software, gadgets for home or for work, or home improvement tools, you can always find ways to save more when you shop at your favorite stores. Visit PCWorld, as we continue to look for the newest promo codes and discounts that are being offered by some of your favorite brands.