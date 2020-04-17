The new digital fitness solution from Bodybuilding.com for 2020

Bodybuilding.com's BodyFit is the new digital fitness solution

We are all guilty of skipping workout days, not having the time to stop by our local gym and turning a cheat day into a cheat month. It can be hard to maintain a consistent workout plan on your own! This January, Bodybuilding.com introduced a new digital fitness solution - BodyFit for all body types. Be one of the first to join this online community and stay on track with your exercises and meals with the help of a fitness app. Choose the workout plan that is right for you. Get fit with Bodybuilding.com offers and solutions for 2020.

How does it work?

BodyFit will function as your personal trainer, not only providing you with the right exercises, but also the right way to execute them. Whether you are trying to build muscles or lose weight, you will find the right routine for you. Bodybuilding.com has collected proven workouts and meal plans, as well as supplement guidance, for the last 20 years and compiled it in one place BodyFit. When signing-up, you can choose the workout plan for you and follow through with the program. You can also search for exercises for a specific body part. BodyFit aims to satisfy all users with their fitness needs.

There are two BodyFit subscriptions:

BodyFit Plus

$3.99/mo. - monthly subscription.

$2.33/mo. - yearly subscription.

BodyFit plus offers 2,500+ workouts created by experts, as well as more than 3,000 instructional videos and step-by-step instructions for each exercise to ensure you are working out correctly. How-To images are also available for you to check how to perform each exercise.

BodyFit Elite

$12.99/mo. - monthly subscription.

$7.49/mo. - yearly subscription.

BodyFit Elite includes all the benefits of BodyFit Plus, as well as 90+ premium workout plans for beginner and advanced levels. Members of Elite will also receive up to 5-10% off purchases depending on their subscription plan, as well as free domestic shipping. With Elite membership, you can download the BodyFit app and have more flexibility to track your workout and nutrition. Get a 7-day free trial when signing up for BodyFit Elite

Summary:

BodyFit Plus:

2,500+ curated workout articles and videos

3,500+ exercises in one easy-to-use database

BodyFit Elite :

90+ plans and programs

Full transformation guides

Meal plans

Daily video workouts

Fitness app with workout and nutrition tracking

7-day free trial

Get motivated by seeing drastic transformations of other people that have tried your fitness plan and share your journey with others! Stay on track with your meal plans and exercises and attain the results you want. Through BodyFit, you'll find exercise routines that can help you lose weight, build muscle, and improve your strength and balance. No need to worry about slacking off because BodyFit will guide you all the way till the finish line. Save on sports nutrition, health supplements, fitness plans, and gear by using a valid Bodybuilding.com promo code from PCWorld.

Available until 04/30 - 8 free home workout routines at Bodybuilding.com

No gym, no problem! You can build muscle and burn fat at home with an 8-day follow-along workout video.