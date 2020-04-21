Deal

Nintendo's excellent Switch Pro Controller is on sale and shipping fast

The Switch Pro controller is $59 on Walmart today.

Gaming with the kids on a Nintendo Switch is a great way to pass the time at home, but once you get your bearings, those Joy-Con controllers can lose their appeal pretty fast. If you want to game like you do on the other consoles, Walmart is selling the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59. That’s $11 off the usual price, and better yet, it should arrive by Friday—just in time for a marathon weekend Animal Crossing session.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller offers a similar look and feel to the Xbox One and DualShock 4 controllers. They have chunky hand grips on either side, two sticks, a D-Pad, the usual ABXY buttons, and bumper and trigger buttons. 

Nintendo’s swanky gamepad supports motion controls, just like the Joy-Cons. You can use the controls for fine aim adjustments and other features in games that support it. It also features HD rumble and works with Amiibo.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller comes in black and features a circuit pattern on the front. It’s a nice addition to the Switch, especially for old school gamers who need the feel of some serious hardware when it comes time to roar down the track in Mario Kart 8.

[Today’s deal: Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 on Walmart.]

