Thinking of renovating your home? Visualize it with this $30 CAD software

Dreaming up a home renovation is easy. Seeing it to completion, however, is another matter entirely. Want help with the stuff that goes in between? Then you need Ashampoo 3D CAD 7, a software package that helps you plan home decorating and development projects. And, since the popular Architecture Edition is discounted by 62 percent, it’s easier than ever to afford.

Ashampoo 3D CAD 7 is a computer-aided drawing program that lets you model home renovations, in three dimensions, before you break ground. It’s easy to set up, simple to use, and doesn’t require you to have any advanced construction knowledge. The software basically does the hard stuff for you. All you need is a computer that runs on Windows 7, 8, or 10, an internet connection, and a treasure trove of your own ideas.

What makes Ashampoo 3D CAD 7 so versatile is the fact that it offers a superior number of design options. Millions of them, in fact. No matter what kind of element you want to add to your build — walls, furniture, stairs, and even photovoltaic roof installations ― it’ll likely be featured in their vast library. And you can use it to do something as simple as redecorating a single room or as complex as planning a brand new house build, so the average homeowner is likely to get a lot of use out of it.

Once you have completed your design, the software then identifies all the building materials you’ll need and even calculates how much of each item that’s required. That means you can plan your project to stay within a budget right from the get-go, helping you to avoid the nasty surprises that famously appear during most home renovation projects.

If you’ve got a home renovation project, then you want it done right and on budget. But how can you truly know that’ll be the end result if you don’t plan accordingly? That’s what makes Ashampoo 3D CAD 7 such a game-changer and why, at the discounted price of just $29.99 for the Architecture Edition, every homeowner should add it to their DIY toolbox.

