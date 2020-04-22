The Full Nerd ep. 136: AMD B550 motherboards, exploring the vintage PC gear in Gordon's garage

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and special guest Keith May of Wccftech talk about new AMD hardware before taking a stroll down memory lane.

We kick this off by discussing AMD’s newly revealed 3rd-gen Ryzen 3 processors and long-awaited B550 motherboards, a tandem that aims to bring blazing-fast PCIe 4.0 speeds to the masses with affordable pricing—though you’ll be waiting a couple months more before the new boards hit the streets. We also wade into whether or not it’s still a good idea to buy a four core, eight thread chip for a gaming PC. (Spoiler: yep!)

But the real meat comes from the hardware of yesteryear. Gordon cleaned out his garage this past weekend, and it was a treasure trove for PC geeks. He takes us on a visual tour of his first laptop (an ancient Toshiba T1600 with a removeable screen), Monster sound cards, a slew of ultra-unique graphics boards (one’s up for auction on Ebay for $2,500 right now!), an Nvidia-branded Half-Life crowbar, and a whole lot more. Not to be outdone, Keith also brought a fun vintage ATI card for show and tell.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 136 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

