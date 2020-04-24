Master SEO and learn to market your brand for just $29

Digital marketing isn’t as easy as it used to be. In the past, you could design a website, publish it, and just let it do its thing. Today, that same website might be next to impossible to find, even for a search engine — Unless, of course, the creator used SEO best practices. Not sure what those are? Then you should consider getting up to speed with The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle.

SEO, or search engine optimization, is a vast set of recommendations and best practices that, when followed, helps web-based content become more easily found. The more a website, blog, or social media post adheres to SEO guidelines, the higher its ranking will be with Google and other search engines. And, these days, it’s a pretty vital skill to possess — Especially if your brand relies on web marketing to drive conversions.

That’s what makes The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle so handy to have. It’s a collection of ten courses, valued at $2,000, that’ll get you familiar with the guidelines and show you how to apply them in a variety of situations. Whether you have a website, own an Amazon store, or run some other form of eCommerce, the courses here will help you to drive traffic so you’ll have a better chance at success.

Guiding your way through this journey is 3-time best-selling Amazon author Alex Genadinik. Alex is a coach on business, entrepreneurship, SEO, marketing, and Amazon and is also the creator of top entrepreneur mobile apps with over 2,000,000 downloads. Needless to say, your SEO education is in good hands with Alex.

The bottom line is that, if you market a brand via the web, familiarity with search engine optimization is a must. If you could use a bit of help with it, but don’t want to invest a lot of time and money on college classes, then The Pro Google SEO and SERP Certification Bundle might be the perfect alternative. And, since it’s marked down to just $29, it fits practically any budget too.

