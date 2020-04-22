SSD deal: The fantastically fast WD Black SN750 is just $72 after a 28% discount

Western Digital has a sale on select SSDs that, with the right combination of coupon codes, can snag you a blazing-fast WD Black SN750 NVMe drive for just $72Remove non-product link. That’s about $26 cheaper than other online shops selling it for around $100—and we called this drive “a fantastic bargain” even at full price.

To get the deal, you first need to head over to WD’s online shop, scroll to the bottom of the page and click Newsletter Signup. Then just enter your savvy shopper email address that’s only for deal coupons and newsletters (you have one of those, right?), and wait.

A few minutes later, WD will send you a special coupon code that gives you 10 percent off your next purchase. Then all you have to do is enter the coupon code at checkout. On top of the coupon, WD’s also selling the drive at a 20 percent discount, pricing it at $80 instead of the usual $100. All in all, you’re getting the drive for 28 percent off. That’s great.

We loved the SN750 in our review giving it an Editors’ Choice Award, and calling it the “best combination of price and performance in an SSD” at the time. This PCIe 3.0 drive supports a sequential read time of 3,430 Megabytes per second, and write performance of 2,600 MB/s. Just be sure that your computer has an M.2 slot available to accept this drive.

This version comes without a heatsink, though the heatsink version is on sale too for $100 instead of the usual $127 (the MSRP is $149). Many motherboards come with at least one heatsink for their M.2 slots, though, and it’s not a necessity for this drive anyway.

Regardless, if you want zippy storage for your PC or laptop, today’s the day to visit WD.

[Today’s deal: 500GB WD Black SN750 for $72 at Western Digital.Remove non-product link]