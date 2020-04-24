Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
This UV sanitizer can keep your phone squeaky clean

You take your phone everywhere. You likely use it whilst eating, you almost definitely take it out in public spaces and, let's be honest, you might even use it in the bathroom. It’s no wonder, then, that the average phone is home to thousands of germs at any one time. And that's why health professionals recommend cleaning your devices at least once a day.

But cleaning a phone isn’t as easy as grabbing a moist towelette and quickly wiping it down. Certain chemicals have the potential to cause significant damage while other cleaning solutions might not be powerful enough to make a difference. When you consider the cost of a brand new phone as well as the risk to your health, there are too many variables for most peoples' tastes.

That's where the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer comes into play. It’s a handy, forward-thinking device that uses ultraviolet rays to kill harmful bacteria and germs from devices. But, while the rays are powerful, they pose no risk to your phone’s functionality as nothing actually makes physical contact with it.

All you do is set up the charger on your desk or table, put your phone in it before you head out for the day, and let it go to work. It’ll charge your Qi-enabled phone and clean it while you get ready. And you can use it to clean other small items as well, even if they don’t need charging, so there’s a lot of benefits.

Cleaning your phone is easier than you think. Get the 2-in-1 Wireless Charger and UV Sanitizer while it's only $37.99 today.

 
