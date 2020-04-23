Add 2TB of portable storage to your setup for only $51 with this killer deal

Extra storage can help you save yourself from a lot of unnecessary headaches, and it doesn’t have to be expensive. Today, you can get a solid 2TB of extra space on the cheap with a sale from Staples, and coupon code 13130 takes $15 off your $60+ order, so you can get the 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim for just $51Remove non-product link—an astonishingly good deal.

This portable USB 3.0 external hard drive works well with both Windows and Mac computers, with no need to reformat. It’s also compact, at just 2.5 inches long and weighing 0.126 pounds, so you can easily take it wherever you need it to go. Better yet, it’s powered solely by the USB connection to your computer, so you don’t need to find a wall socket to plug it into. And a two-year limited warranty is included.

This drive seems well-liked at Staples, with an average user rating of 4.35 stars out of 5 across nearly 500 ratings. If you want to see other options, be sure to check out our guide to the best external drives—though you won't find any of those models going for anywhere near this cheap.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Seagate Backup Plus Slim portable external hard drive for $51 from StaplesRemove non-product link]