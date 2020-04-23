This Logitech gaming mouse with 8 programmable buttons is just $21

An ultra-fast gaming mouse isn’t just for faster turning in first person shooters. Their responsiveness also make them shine for day-to-day productivity tasks, and today, we found one available at an excellent price. Target is selling the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury FPS gaming mouse for just $21.49Remove non-product link. Other outlets online usually sell it for $30 to $60, and $21.50 isn’t too far off the $18 price tag we saw over the holidays.

The Hyperion Fury owes its speed to what Logitech calls the mouse’s “Fusion Engine.” This includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, and a 32-bit ARM processor designed to make the mouse hyper-sensitive.

Compared to other gaming mice, the G402 needs the help, as its rocking a mere 4,000 DPI optical sensor. That’s well below the 16,000 DPI typical of the fastest gaming mice. Still, it’s enough to feel much more responsive than what you’re probably using right now, as most basic mice move at 1,000 DPI or less. After using a gaming mouse, that feels like dragging a cursor through water.

In addition to its fancy onboard sensors, the Hyperion Fury features 8 programmable buttons, on-the-fly DPI switching with 4 presets, and a 1 millisecond report rate. The mouse also has an LED, but it’s just plain old blue, not RGB.

Overall, this is a nice gaming mouse from a top brand, and one that will perform far better than a typical office mouse for about the same price.

[Today's deal: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for $21.49 at Target.]