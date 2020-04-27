Dive into over 25,000 comic books with Comixology Unlimited's free 60 day trial

If there’s one thing that can help pass the time in our era of social distancing it’s comics. Whether you’re a fan of Sandman or want to get the kids into Archie or Wonder Woman, right now is a good time to do it. Amazon recently extended the free trial period for Comixology UnlimitedRemove non-product link, the digital comics storefront’s subscription service, from 30 to 60 days.

Comixology Unlimited contains more than 25,000 digital comics from DC, Marvel, Dark Horse, and many other publishers. That’s a whole lot of reading material to occupy the children’s imaginations, or reacquaint yourself with some of your favorite superheroes.

After the trial period ends you’ll be charged a reasonable $6 per month. To try it, sign-in to Comixology with your Amazon account, and then click Try Comixology Unlimited Free button at the link above. If you’ve had a free trial with Comixology Unlimited in the past 12 months you won’t get the free trial.

The Unlimited subscription doesn’t include some of the more recent issues so don’t expect to read Bendis’ full Superman run with this service, for example. Still, you can get a surprising amount of comics with Unlimited for a ridiculously small amount of money.

[Today’s deal: Comixology Unlimited free for 60 days.Remove non-product link]