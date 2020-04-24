Mother’s Day Gifts up to 20% off sitewide

Our Top Picks for Mother's Day Gifts

Make this Mother's Day something your mom will always remember and cherish. Get her the perfect gift that means something and that will be useful. With these hand-picked promo codes and discounts from PCWorld, you are sure to get her the best gift this year. Browse through these picks from Shutterfly, QVC, HP, 1-800-Flowers and FOREO. If you want something else, be sure to visit our Mother's Day campaign for even more promotions.

Shutterfly Memories

If you cannot always be with your mom, you can at least give her something to remember you by. Send her a one-of-a-kind Mother's Day card from Shutterfly. Now, when you create a unique greeting card, you will receive free shipping with this Shutterfly coupon. Choose from birth announcements, invitations, or even personalized stationery. You can also customize the address labels and postage stamps so everything will be a matching set. Visit the website to choose from a selection of cards and layouts to give her something that she will love and include the personal touches, like her name or a special greeting. Get the perfect gift that keeps on giving when you shop with Shutterfly promo codes.

$10 off with QVC coupon

QVC has everything mom could possibly want. Find a wide range of items, from shoes and beauty products to wine and wireless headphones. You can get $10 off sitewide with this QVC coupon code on your first-time purchase. When you shop at QVC, you can rest easy, as there are free exchanges and 90-day extended returns, just in case. An amazing gift is waiting for your mom at QVC because there are gifts for every kind of mother. For the sporty ones, find top quality fitness equipment or home office essentials for working moms. Give her something that she will enjoy and cherish.

Mother's Day at HP

HP has everything for moms on-the-go, gamer moms and even the arts and crafty ones. Shop now during the special Mother's Day sale at HP to find the perfect laptop or accessory for your mother. For example, for the creative mothers, you can get the HP ZBOOK X2 with a detachable workstation (also customizable) for only $3,353 (originally $4,790). That is a total saving of $1,437! Get a new laptop case, the Spectre slim topload one, for $74.99 (originally $149.99) for a 50% discount. Find what will fit her lifestyle and shop at HP today with these coupon codes.

20% off sitewide at 1-800-Flowers

Maybe you want to send something a little more traditional that will really put the spring in her step. Get up to 20% off sitewide with this 1-800-Flowers coupon code and send her a beautiful floral arrangement or bouquet. If you want something that will last a bit longer, get your mom a plant to add to her collection. You can also send a gift to accompany the flowers, like baked goods, chocolates, wine or other care packages. Who says that tradition has to be boring and impersonal? At 1-800-Flowers, you can really make the perfect arrangement for your mom with personalized messages, vases, a wide range of flowers and even chocolate covered fruits.

FOREO coupon for 10% off sitewide

Treat and pamper your mom with FOREO products. She can get a spa treatment without even having to leave her house. With top skincare and oral care devices, you know you are getting quality. When you shop now, you can get 18% off sitewide with this FOREO discount code. With the new LUNA mini 3, your mom can step out every day as if it were a spa day. With skincare products for both men and women, there is no reason why you cannot be the best son or daughter with this kind of gift.

Mother's Day gifts for mom from PCWorld

Do not forget this year to get a memorable gift for your mom with the help from PCWorld coupons. You can find the best gifts to give her as there are products for every mother. Start shopping now to save even more money from our favorite brands this year, HP, QVC, Shutterfly, FOREO and 1-800-Flowers.