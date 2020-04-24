Snag a big, buttery-smooth 4K monitor with FreeSync for just $270

Need more screen real estate? Newegg is offering a fantastic deal on a big, buttery-smooth monitor. An Asus 28-inch 4K display with FreeSync is on sale for just $270. This particular model sells for $300 elsewhere right now, so you’re saving about $30.

The Asus VP28UGQL features a one millisecond response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate—the standard speed for pixelicious 4K displays, as pushing higher refresh rates demands the highest of high-end graphics cards. It’s also rocking AMD’s FreeSync technology, meaning a compatible Radeon graphics card will be able to synchronize its refresh rates with the monitor for smooth gaming free of stutters and tearing. Nvidia GeForce cards can also be coaxed into playing nice with FreeSync monitors.

For ports, this display has one DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI. It also features GamePlus, a built-in Asus utility that displays a crosshair and frame rate counter. Asus additionally loaded the monitor with Eye Care, a feature that is supposed to make looking at the monitor easier on the eyes with lower blue light and reduced flicker.

At a sub-$300 price this monitor is one heck of a deal, and an excellent buy for any 4K bargain hunters out there—especially if you’re a gamer.

[Today’s deal: Asus VP28UGQL for $270 on Newegg.]