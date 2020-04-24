Save on Kids Activities for Staying at Home

Another great place to find outdoor toys for your kids is Walmart. Get up to 50% off sports toys at Walmart during this special sale. You can find everything from basketball sets, soccer balls, hula hoops, and sleds. Some best-sellers include the Little Tikes TotSports sets for T-ball and basketball. There are lots of great options for outdoor activities for your kids to enjoy.

Free shipping on homeschooling supplies

With lots of parents homeschooling and helping their kids learn online, it’s important to have all the right supplies and essentials for the home classroom. It can be an overwhelming task, but having the right tools can make all the difference. Whether you need arts & crafts, laptops, stationary, or books, Staples has what you need to make the most of your home education experience. They also offer some helpful tips and resources for making the transition to homeschooling more successful for parents and children. For a limited time, you can get free shipping on all orders at Staples with no minimum purchase. Stock up now to finish out the school year strong.

Work hard, play hard

It’s good to have a well-balanced life, and PCWorld has the perfect opportunities for you and your kids to relax at home after school or work. Whether your family enjoys binging a funny TV show or playing the latest online game, there’s a discount that you’ll love.

If your kids love watching their favorite TV shows and movies on demand, you can take advantage of a 1-month free trial for Hulu. You and your family can watch live TV, past seasons, and blockbuster films from the comfort of your own home.

For kids who are serious gamers, you can apply this Big Fish Games coupon to get 70% off a standard game. There is an entire library of games to choose from including adventure, puzzle, brain teasers, and word games. They even have games that you can play together as a family.

Family activity discounts from PCWorld

With a little help from PCWorld coupons, being stuck at home doesn’t have to be boring. You can find the indoor and outdoor activities that the whole family can enjoy together. Whether it’s sports and play sets or streaming shows and gaming, there’s fun for everyone to bring your kids together.