Get Jabra's fantastic, AirPod-rivaling Elite 65t earbuds refurbished for $50—a whopping $70 off

Refurbished goods can be an awesome way to save money, with even the hottest gear sometimes going at ridiculous discounts. That’s the case today. The Jabra Online Store via Newegg is selling refurbished pairs of the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for $50Remove non-product link. That’s $70 cheaper than what a new pair would cost you, making this is one amazing deal on earbuds that we said “even manage to outdo [Apple’s] AirPods in a number of areas.”

As a cherry on top, these earbuds also come with a $5 promotional gift card from Newegg.

We adored the Jabra Elite 65t when we reviewed the earbuds way back in July 2018, showering them with 4.5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award. We thought they provided excellent balanced sound, though bass lovers may not find what they’re looking for here. We also loved that they were lightweight, water resistant (IP55), and that the audio settings were customizable via the companion app. Several members of our staff swear by these killer true wireless earbuds.

The key issue with any refurbished product is the length of warranty and the return policy. You want policies long enough to see if there’s an issue with the product, with a little extra cushion for hardware defects. In this case, the warranty is 180 days, and the return policy is 30 days. That means if anything goes wrong in the first month, you can get your money back. After that, the product should be covered by its warranty for half a year.

These are high quality earbuds that do nearly everything right. Today, you can get them at a ridiculously good price, paired with a rock-solid warranty.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for $50 at Newegg.Remove non-product link]