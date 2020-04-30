Get $1,200 of AWS certification training for just $35

Cloud platforms are more popular than ever. And for good reason. Aside from efficiency and reliability, they’re also way more economical than the alternative. That’s why seemingly everyone is paying top dollar to people who can assist them through migration. If you are a current IT pro — or are thinking of becoming one — then The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp, discounted temporarily by over 90 percent, may be the perfect opportunity.

The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp is ideal for anyone that wants to get acquainted with this cutting edge technology. It’s geared for students of all abilities so that everyone, regardless of experience, can learn what it’s all about. It doesn’t matter whether you are a skilled IT pro with a ten-year background or someone who only learned how to turn on a computer last week, you can walk away with skills that could lead to better employment.

The package includes six courses, valued at $1,200, that’ll get you familiar with the essentials plus explain how to set things up using Amazon Web Services. You’ll learn the terminology, discover how to use the AWS console, and even find out about advanced topics like Node.js app deployment. And you’ll prepare to pass AWS certification exams too, so you could even be in a position to earn a coveted credential or two if you choose to go that far.

What makes this bundle so advantageous is the fact that the training is delivered via the web, so you can learn from practically anywhere. Just log in using a desktop computer or mobile device, and start learning. There are no schedules, no classrooms to find, and no deadlines either. Just go at your own pace and absorb the training in a way that’ll work best for you.

The bottom line is that AWS Practitioners and AWS Solutions Architects make top dollar. And, since the technology is still advancing, they probably will be for many years to come. If you want to train for a career that stands a likelihood of being around for the long haul, then you should check out this e-training bundle, especially since it’s offered at just $34.99.

The All-Level AWS Cloud Professional Bootcamp - $34.99



See Deal

More from the PCWorld Shop

Work-from-home accessories to keep you productive

DIY projects to keep you entertained indoors

New skills you can learn without leaving home

Prices are subject to change.