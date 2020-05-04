Learn beginner and advanced MS Office skills now for just $35

Microsoft Office is the world’s premier productivity suite. With 1.2 billion users worldwide, it’s practically universal. You’d be hard-pressed, in fact, to find a workplace out there that doesn’t employ it in some capacity. That means knowing how to use it is of vital importance, especially for anyone that wants to compete for jobs alongside seasoned professionals.

Of course, there are plenty of ways to learn about Office and its most popular titles. But few are as convenient, flexible, and cost-effective as The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office, which is currently offered to readers for just $34.99 — a savings of over 90 percent off the regular value of this training.

The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office includes over 70 hours of content that’ll get you up to speed on some of the most widely used productivity apps on the planet. You’ll learn how to draft documents using Word, create analytical spreadsheets with Excel, and produce killer presentations with PowerPoint. You’ll also discover how to make a database using Access and manage emails as well as calendars with Outlook.

And, best of all, every course is geared for beginners. That means that practically anyone can enroll and have the chance to become an expert. Once you’ve completed the fundamentals, you’ll be introduced to some of the more advanced skills that will be required in the workplace. In other words, you can expect to be job-ready by the time you’re finished studying.

Start learning today and save over $2,350 when you purchase The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Microsoft Office.

