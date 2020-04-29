Acer's gaming monitor blowout includes a 1080p display for $99

Today is the day to level up your monitor. Acer’s slashing prices on a wide variety of its gaming displaysRemove non-product link, though these monitors can class up your work from home experience just as well as they play. It’s not clear when the sale ends.

You’ll find a wide variety of screens on sale, including 1440p monitors, 4K displays, and even gaming-ready projectors, but the 1080p models below are especially enticing—including one for under $100.

First up we’ve got the Acer 31.5-inch XZ321Q curved gaming monitor for $250Remove non-product link, down from $300. This speedy IPS display packs a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4 millisecond response time. It’s rocking FreeSync, of course, and AMD’s site says the variable refresh rate technology works all the way up to the maximum refresh rate.

Next, there’s the 27-inch AOPEN 27HC2R curved gaming monitor for $220Remove non-product link, instead of the usual $280. This display features a stunning 165Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It also includes FreeSync, a 1500R curvature, two built in 3 watt speakers, and the monitor stand has a tilt from -5 to 20 degrees. FreeSync works via DisplayPort all the way up to 165Hz. That’s one heck of a loadout at a great price.

Finally, we’ve got the gaming-ish 24-inch Basic G6 monitor for $100Remove non-product link, or $30 off. This is not a gaming monitor per se, but for it’ll get the job done for folks on a budget. This monitor maxes out at 60Hz, which means you can get respectable frame rates out of it, and it’s an IPS monitor so colors should be good. The 6ms response time and dim 250 nits brightness aren’t ideal, but hey—this thing costs under $100.

[Today’s deal: Acer monitor sale.Remove non-product link]