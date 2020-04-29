Deal

Acer's gaming monitor blowout includes a 1080p display for $99

Acer has a few solid deals on curved monitors for a more immersive gaming experience.

Today is the day to level up your monitor. Acer’s slashing prices on a wide variety of its gaming displays, though these monitors can class up your work from home experience just as well as they play. It’s not clear when the sale ends.

You’ll find a wide variety of screens on sale, including 1440p monitors, 4K displays, and even gaming-ready projectors, but the 1080p models below are especially enticing—including one for under $100.

First up we’ve got the Acer 31.5-inch XZ321Q curved gaming monitor for $250, down from $300. This speedy IPS display packs a 144Hz refresh rate and a 4 millisecond response time. It’s rocking FreeSync, of course, and AMD’s site says the variable refresh rate technology works all the way up to the maximum refresh rate. 

Next, there’s the 27-inch AOPEN 27HC2R curved gaming monitor for $220, instead of the usual $280. This display features a stunning 165Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time. It also includes FreeSync, a 1500R curvature, two built in 3 watt speakers, and the monitor stand has a tilt from -5 to 20 degrees. FreeSync works via DisplayPort all the way up to 165Hz. That’s one heck of a loadout at a great price.

Finally, we’ve got the gaming-ish 24-inch Basic G6 monitor for $100, or $30 off. This is not a gaming monitor per se, but for it’ll get the job done for folks on a budget. This monitor maxes out at 60Hz, which means you can get respectable frame rates out of it, and it’s an IPS monitor so colors should be good. The 6ms response time and dim 250 nits brightness aren’t ideal, but hey—this thing costs under $100.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
