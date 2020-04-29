Microsoft's Xbox One headset works with PCs too, and today it's $35

Get your game on without bothering everyone around you thanks to today’s deal from B&H Photo Video. The retailer is selling Microsoft’s Xbox One Stereo Headset for $35Remove non-product link. That’s $25 off the sticker price, and a great price for a basic headset with a microphone. The sale ends just before midnight on Wednesday evening, Eastern time.

We haven’t reviewed this particular headset, but Microsoft peripherals are usually well-made mid-range gear, with a tendency for being reliable. The headset features breathable fabric earcups (read: foam), 40mm Neodymium drives, and a folding boom mic.

You won’t have to hear your kids’ Fortnite conversations during the work day if you give them this headset. It will also work with a PC if that’s your preference.

Microsoft’s headset comes with a 3.5mm attachment, which is designed to connect to an Xbox One wireless controller. But the box also includes an adapter attachment for USB that comes with volume and microphone controls, allowing you to slot it into your PC with ease either via USB or the 3.5mm jack if that’s your preference.

Overall, it’s a nice little gaming headset available at a fantastic price—though only for today. Act fast if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Xbox One Gaming Headset for $35 at B&H Photo Video.Remove non-product link]