Entertain the kids for $40 with Amazon's discounted Kindle Fire 7 tablet

Amazon's Kindle Fire 7 tablet is $10 off right now.

A tablet is a helpful distraction machine during these times of social distancing. Right now, Amazon is selling the Fire 7 tablet for $40 instead of the usual $50. Paired with an Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription you can keep kids occupied for hours with a smorgasbord of digital books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, and games.

The Fire 7 tablet has 16GB of onboard storage, a microSD slot to add up to 512GB additional storage, a 7-inch IPS display with 1024-by-600 resolution, 1GB of RAM, a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, and a promised battery life of up to 7 hours.

Amazon's tablet comes with Alexa onboard for playing videos and music, opening apps, shopping online, checking the weather, and so on. It’s also loaded with FreeTime, Amazon’s parental control features for setting screen time, setting educational goals, and managing content.

FreeTime Unlimited, meanwhile, is an optional subscription service with access to more than 20,000 apps, games, movies, and TV shows. It costs $3 a month for Prime users, or $5 for non-Prime members. New subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

[Today’s deal: Fire 7 tablet for $40 on Amazon.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
