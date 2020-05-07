You can score 5TB of lifetime cloud backup for only $80 right now

Computer file storage, over the long term, used to be difficult and expensive. But now, thanks to cloud technology, keeping documents, images, and other types of files for extended periods is easier than ever. And, as it turns out, it’s quite cost-effective, too. Polar Cloud Backup is offering 5TB of lifetime cloud backup for only $80 right now, more than 90% off the usual price.

Computer files go missing for a whole host of reasons. Usually, it’s due to something as simple as human error or equipment failure. In other cases, they get lost as a result of cybercrime. But, no matter the circumstance, file loss is a frustrating experience.

That’s where Polar Cloud Backup comes into a play. It’s a web-based service that lets you backup your entire file directory, up to 5 TB worth, over the long term. Once you create a file — whether it be a document, image, audio, video, or anything else — you simply and securely upload it to their servers for permanent backup. You can then recall it at any time you wish.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/bIZLOMGP-gM

Sure, there are other backup services available, but few can do what Polar Backup does for the same price. You can set up an automated backup schedule, retrieve files lighting quick, and, unlike the other guys, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to use it. It’s comprehensive file protection that, especially these days, you just can’t do without.

And now’s the perfect time to get it. Polar Cloud Backup’s 5 TB subscription package, which includes lifetime access, is price dropped to just $79.99. That’s a further savings of $20 off its previous sale price and an overall savings of over 90 percent off the original value.

Polar Cloud Backup: Lifetime Subscription (5TB) - $79.99



