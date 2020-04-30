Deal

We called Crucial's P1 SSD a 'fantastic value' at $90, and today it's $30 off

Fast and cheap

crucial p1 nvme ssd primary
Crucial

PCs benefit enormously from upgrading old spinning hard drives with a 2.5-inch SSD. But there’s something even better than those standard SSDs: M.2 “gumstick” NVMe drives. Today, B&H Photo Video is selling Crucial’s P1 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD for just $60. That’s about $15 cheaper than elsewhere right now, and $30 under its retail price, making this bargain of a drive even more appealing.

We reviewed the Crucial P1 in early 2019 and liked it calling it “fantastic value for the average user.” If you’re doing standard desktop things, this thing performs like a champ. For prosumers that regularly transfer files over 50GB in size, the Crucial P1 may not be ideal, since when it runs out of cache large file transfers slow to a crawl.

Still, the SSD offers an excellent price per gigabyte (around 12 cents per), and very good performance as long as the cache doesn’t run out.

The key issue with any M.2 NVMe drive is that you need the correct slot in your motherboard to use it. Most modern desktops and laptops should accept these drives, but you’ll want to check your user manual or motherboard manual. Once you’re up and running, you’ll have blazing fast primary storage.

[Today’s deal: Crucial P1 500GB NVMe M.2 SSD for $60 at B&H Photo Video.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
