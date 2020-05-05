Power everything at once with this 6-port USB charging station for $15

Deal

Charging up your gear is a pain and usually requires a whole bunch of power outlets to keep things topped up. With today’s deal, you can charge six devices on just one outlet. RavPower via Amazon is selling the 6-port desktop USB charging station for just $15 with the checkout code E7DBO9Y4. It normally costs $24.

This is a 60 watt charging station with six standard USB ports. All six are fast charging ports up to 2.4 amps, with a maximum total output of 12 amps for the entire station. The charger features iSmart 2.0, which adjusts the charge output depending on the device it’s connected to. It does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge, however.

The charging station can work worldwide since it accepts from 100 up to 240 volts (with the appropriate adapter of course). You’ll find the charging station, a five foot detachable power cord, and a user guide in the box, backed by an 18-month warranty. You can also get an extra 12 months on the warranty if you register your purchase with RavPower.

Bottom line? You get a whole lot of rad power with RavPower at a fantastic price today.

[Today’s deal: RavPower 60W 6-port charging station for $15 with checkout code E7DBO9Y4 at Amazon.]

