The awesome Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse is just $25 today

A solid gaming mouse is a key component of any gaming setup, and today on Amazon you can get the Logitech G600 MMO gaming mouse for $25Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $80.

This mouse allows you to customize it according to your own needs, with 20 MMO-tuned buttons and personalized backlights and colors. Its thumb panel is designed to prevent misclicks, while its sculpted shape should be comfortable for those days when you’re using it for hours on end. In addition, you can store up to three different gaming profiles with onboard memory.

This mouse is a hit on Amazon, with an average of 4.4 stars across more than 4,000 user ratings. On our own review of the Logitech G600 MMO, we gave it 4.5 stars out of 5, noting its “large array of customizable buttons” and easy personalization as reasons to buy.

