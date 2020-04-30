Protect all your PCs, Macs, and phones with McAfee Total Protection for $30, today only

Built-in security for Windows and macOS is pretty solid, but if you want something more full-featured, Amazon is offering an excellent deal today. The retailer is selling a one-year subscription to McAfee Total Protection with unlimited devices for $30. That’s $70 off the sticker price, and all around fantastic deal. The sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Thursday.

McAfee Total Protection works on Windows and macOS, making it easy to protect all your devices whether your house is a single or mixed OS network.

We last reviewed McAfee Total Protection in early 2018, but the service hasn’t changed much since. Its protection hits the industry average, according to AV-Test, and it also does well in tests from AV-Comparatives.

In addition to solid antivirus, McAfee Total Protection features a good password manager, and an encrypted file safe for sensitive documents. There’s also McAfee Shredder for deleting sensitive files, as well as parental controls. Extras like these are the reason to pay for a premium antivirus solution—though you're not paying much with today's deal.

Some of the features require you sign-up for auto-renewal, however, which this package does automatically. If you don’t want to keep McAfee Total Protection after the year is up, just remember to cancel your auto-renewal.

[Today’s deal: McAfee Total Protection for $30 at Amazon.]