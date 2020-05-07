Grab these 14 CompTIA prep courses for only $69 right now

The IT field has always been expected to face significant job growth in the coming years. Now, in the wake of the current pandemic, that growth will be even greater. If your current career isn’t living up to expectations, then there’s never been a better time to retrain. And, good news, you don’t need a college degree in order to be successful. All you really need is a certificate or two, which is where The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle can help. Especially since it has been dropped in price by a further $20.

This package is perfect for anyone who wants to train for a career in technology. It includes 14 beginner-friendly courses, valued at $3,486, that prepare students for a career as an IT pro. They’ll learn skills in computer maintenance, network configuration, security, and more. Plus, students will be prepped to pass several CompTIA certification exams, which will go a long way towards helping them secure employment.

The courses in The Complete 2020 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle are delivered entirely via the web so students are free to set their own schedules. That means you can train when it’s most convenient — morning, noon, or night — from the comfort of your own home. So, it’s perfect for keeping busy during a lockdown. And you’ll enjoy lifetime access to the course materials, so you can set your own pace, too.

No one likes being stuck at home. But this is a golden opportunity to make the most of your time inside, reshape your future, and put yourself on the path to prosperity. If it’s a career in technology you want, then this package is an absolute must. And, when you consider that the enrollment fee is just $69 — a huge discount off the original value ― now is definitely the ideal time to check it out.

