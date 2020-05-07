Unlock a lifetime of Ivacy VPN protection for under $30 right now

You know the free Wi-Fi provided by most hotels? Well, as it turns out, that convenience is not entirely safe. That’s because hackers use those kinds of unprotected networks to prey on unsuspecting users. And it isn’t just hotels either. The Wi-Fi offered at coffee shops and retail stores are also prone, as are semi-private networks like cellular data and the ones offered in the workplace.

Of course, that news sounds dismal. But here’s the thing: It is possible to still use those networks and prevent yourself from becoming victimized. And doing so isn’t all that complicated, nor is it expensive. Especially right now. With a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN, which has just been dropped in price to $29.99, you can get the protection you need no matter where you're browsing.

Ivacy VPN effectively eliminates the dangers posed by hackers, allowing you to access any network you want with impunity. When you transmit data, Ivacy VPN encrypts it so that it cannot be deciphered by anyone — even in the event that it gets intercepted. That means your credit card details, your address, and even your name will remain private as long as you are connected to the web through Ivacy VPN.

So, what sets these guys apart? Ivacy offers some of the most robust features you’ll find for the money. In fact, they’ve received high scores of 4/5 and 5/5 stars by VPNMentor and BestVPNProvider for just that reason, so choosing Ivacy VPN may be the easiest decision you’ll make this year.

With your lifetime subscription, you’ll be able to protect up to five devices at once. And we’re not just talking about phones, tablets, and laptops. It’ll also protect your gaming console, smart TV, and more. If it connects to the internet, Ivacy VPN likely has you covered. And you’ll enjoy access to their enormous network of global servers, so you’ll be able to view geo-restricted content from all over the world.

When you consider the enormous risk involved with Wi-Fi access, having a VPN at your disposal is really a no-brainer. And that’s especially so when you can get one at a rock bottom price.

Get a lifetime subscription to Ivacy VPN for over 90% off the usual price, just $29.99 right now.

