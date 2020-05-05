B&O's superb Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones have dropped to $150

I’ve always been enamored with Bang & Olufsen, dating all the way back to perusing ultra-high-end audio equipment in Stereo Review. The name has always stood for stunning physical design and audiophile sound quality, and that reputation held up when we reviewed the original version of the Beoplay E8. Well, don’t buy those ones, because now the Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earphones have dropped to only $150Remove non-product link on Amazon—a 50 percent decrease from their list price, and an all-time low.

We haven’t reviewed this 2.0 version, but it’s rare for a product to slide backward upon revision. In our review of the original, we wrote, “No matter whether you listen to them using their factory preset profile or tweak your tunes, you’ll find that the E8s sound very, very good, especially for Bluetooth earphones.” We also praised customizable sound profiles, a sleek design, solid build quality, and the inclusion of four different sizes of silicon tips. The charging case supports wireless Qi charging, and Amazon is also selling a B&O E8 plus charging pad bundle for $275.

[ Today’s deal: Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earphones for $150Remove non-product link. ]

