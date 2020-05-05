Deal

B&O's superb Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones have dropped to $150

We absolutely loved the first version of these earphones, praising their exceptional audio quality—and now version 2.0 is on sale at Amazon.

Editor-in-Chief, Macworld |

b o b8 earphones
B&O

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

I’ve always been enamored with Bang & Olufsen, dating all the way back to perusing ultra-high-end audio equipment in Stereo Review. The name has always stood for stunning physical design and audiophile sound quality, and that reputation held up when we reviewed the original version of the Beoplay E8. Well, don’t buy those ones, because now the Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earphones have dropped to only $150 on Amazon—a 50 percent decrease from their list price, and an all-time low.

We haven’t reviewed this 2.0 version, but it’s rare for a product to slide backward upon revision. In our review of the original, we wrote, “No matter whether you listen to them using their factory preset profile or tweak your tunes, you’ll find that the E8s sound very, very good, especially for Bluetooth earphones.” We also praised customizable sound profiles, a sleek design, solid build quality, and the inclusion of four different sizes of silicon tips. The charging case supports wireless Qi charging, and Amazon is also selling a B&O E8 plus charging pad bundle for $275.

[ Today’s deal: Beoplay E8 2.0 true wireless earphones for $150. ]

This story, "B&O's superb Beoplay E8 true wireless earphones have dropped to $150" was originally published by Macworld.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Jon is the Editor-in-Chief of PCWorld, Macworld and TechHive. He's been covering all manner of consumer hardware since 1995.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes