Corsair's luxurious K95 RGB Platinum mechanical keyboard is $70 cheaper now

The ultra-premium Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard costs a little more than a beginner mechanical keyboard.

Corsair K95 Platinum
When we reviewed the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum back in 2017 we called it “a beautiful keyboard with excellent switches, top-tier lighting, and…the industry standard for media keys.” In short, we loved it, and now it’s available for a stellar price. Best Buy is selling the K95 RGB Platinum for $130

This keyboard originally sold for $200, but the price started coming down when the follow-up, the Corsair K95 Platinum XT, appeared. When we reviewed the newer keyboard back in February we said the original Corsair K95 RGB Platinum remained the bar for measuring other premium keyboards.

The K95 RGB Platinum features Cherry MX Speed switches, which feel similar to MX Reds but have a shorter actuation point. The frame is brushed aluminum, there are 8MB of onboard profile storage, six programmable macro keys, USB media passthrough, per key RGB backlighting, and an awesome volume roller button.

It’s a fantastic keyboard if you have the space for it on your desk—this thing isn’t tiny. “You get what you pay for,” we said in our review, and now that the Corsair K95 Platinum is a whopping $70 cheaper, the price is perfect for this luxurious plank.

[Today’s deal: Corsair K95 RGB Platinum for $130 at Best Buy.]

