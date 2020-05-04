Cozy up with Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, our favorite e-reader, for $40 off

Warmer days are coming, and given the current status of the world, you might be doing something unthinkable this year: actually getting through your summer reading list. To gear up for the big read, Target is selling the Kindle Paperwhite for $90Remove non-product link. That’s $40 off the usual price, and $10 cheaper than Amazon’s current sale price.

“With the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s not only managed to catch up to the competition, it’s lapped them,” we said in our Kindle Paperwhite review. “The new e-reader’s premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people.”

This version of the Paperwhite features 8GB of onboard storage, and it’s waterproof with an IPX8 rating. That means it can be immersed in six feet of water for up to 60 minutes. So no issues if it falls in the tub or the kiddie pool on the lawn.

You can also pair the Kindle Paperwhite with a pair of Bluetooth headphones for listening to Audible. The Paperwhite has a built-in adjustable light for reading in the dark, and the six-inch display is packed with a crisp 300 pixels per inch.

This is the special offers version of the Kindle, meaning it shows ads on the lock screen. Amazon promises up to a week of runtime on a single charge, and our testing found that’s no exaggeration, though your mileage may vary somewhat depending on screen brightness and other factors.

Bottom line? This is the best e-reader you can buy, and today, Target’s selling it for even less than Amazon’s own sale price. Don’t miss out.

[Today’s deal: Kindle Paperwhite for $90 at Target.]