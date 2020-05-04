Fitbit deal: The indispensable Versa 2 is only $150

You know you’ve made an emotional connection with a piece of technology when its absence gives you withdrawals. It sounds a bit pathetic, but that’s how I feel about the Fitbit Versa 2, which is now on sale for $150 at Amazon. This isn’t the all-time low price of $130, but if you’ve mulling the Versa 2, you can now get it at a steep reduction from its $200 MSRP.

Why I love the Versa 2:

It accurately tracks my heart rate during workouts (I have tested this against a chest heart rate monitor and blood oximeter sensor).

It accurately tracks advanced sleep stages—light, deep and REM sleep (I have tested this against the medical-grade sleep study contraption that my healthcare provider uses to detect sleep apnea).

If you pay for Fitbit’s premium subscription, the Versa 2’s blood oxygen sensor will show abnormal variations in bedtime blood oxygen levels, a potential indicator of apnea problems.

Battery life is great, and the Versa 2’s charger is easy to use.

The Versa 2 provides text notifications just like a smartwatch. Couldn’t live without these!

Complaints? I hate paying $80 a year for the premium subscription, as I have no use for guided workouts. But I remain addicted to Fitbit’s advanced sleep insights. I have also found syncing to sometimes be finicky. But in the main, the Versa 2 is second only to my iPhone on my list of personal technology essentials. And my colleague, Michael Simon, gave the Versa 2 an Editors’ Choice award in his 4.5 star review.

[ Today’s deal: Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $150 at Amazon. ]