Fitbit deal: The indispensable Versa 2 is only $150

You know you’ve made an emotional connection with a piece of technology when its absence gives you withdrawals. It sounds a bit pathetic, but that’s how I feel about the Fitbit Versa 2, which is now on sale for $150 at Amazon. This isn’t the all-time low price of $130, but if you’ve mulling the Versa 2, you can now get it at a steep reduction from its $200 MSRP.
Why I love the Versa 2:
- It accurately tracks my heart rate during workouts (I have tested this against a chest heart rate monitor and blood oximeter sensor).
- It accurately tracks advanced sleep stages—light, deep and REM sleep (I have tested this against the medical-grade sleep study contraption that my healthcare provider uses to detect sleep apnea).
- If you pay for Fitbit’s premium subscription, the Versa 2’s blood oxygen sensor will show abnormal variations in bedtime blood oxygen levels, a potential indicator of apnea problems.
- Battery life is great, and the Versa 2’s charger is easy to use.
- The Versa 2 provides text notifications just like a smartwatch. Couldn’t live without these!
Complaints? I hate paying $80 a year for the premium subscription, as I have no use for guided workouts. But I remain addicted to Fitbit’s advanced sleep insights. I have also found syncing to sometimes be finicky. But in the main, the Versa 2 is second only to my iPhone on my list of personal technology essentials. And my colleague, Michael Simon, gave the Versa 2 an Editors’ Choice award in his 4.5 star review.
[ Today’s deal: Fitbit Versa 2 on sale for $150 at Amazon. ]