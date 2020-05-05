Deal

Save $30 on AVG Internet Security, our favorite low-cost antivirus

Spend $40 for the first year, or $50 for 10 devices.

Contributor, PCWorld |

If you’re looking for a new security suite, our favorite low-cost antivirus can be had for an even lower price. AVG Internet Security is just $40 for the first year for a single PC, or if you have more than one computer, you can pay an extra $10 to cover 10 devices. It earned our nod as the best budget AV even at its full $70 price, so this introductory price is a steal.

AVG Internet Security offers rock-solid protection against malware. In its latest look at the suite, AVG earned a 100 percent protection rating from AV-Test in January and February for 0-day malware attacks, and a 100 percent detection rate of widespread and prevalent malware.

Over at AV-Comparatives, AVG also did well, detecting 99.8 percent detection rate for more than 10,000 malware samples in March, and earning a similar score in the real-world protection test from February and March.

AVG Internet Security has offers privacy protections, such as guarding access to your webcam, file encryption, permanently deleting data from your hard drive, and phishing protection to keep your credit cards safe.

Overall, it’s a good suite, and if you need a new third-party antivirus, AVG Internet Security is worth a look—especially at this ludicrously good introductory price.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
