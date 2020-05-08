Must-See Weekly Promotions: GoPro, Norton, iPhone SE, & More

Most of us have been staying at home for the past few weeks and will continue to do so for the next few weeks or longer. In order for us to improve our home or work-at-home life, many retailers offer plenty of promotions for consumers to save as much as possible. We’ve rounded up the best offers and coupons for this week - from action cameras, antivirus software, and athletic gear, to mobile phones and accessories.

$100 off GoPro Hero7 Black and HERO8 Black

GoPro is currently offering a special promotion that allows you to save $100 on both the HERO7 Black and HERO8 Black. This offer will be available until May 11, 2020. They are both solid products that offer similar features, so here are some of the key differences between the two products:

The HERO8 Black has extension Mods, while the HERO7 Black does not.

The HERO8 Black offers LiveBurst photos options, while the HERO7 Black does not.

The HERO8 Black has 100Mbps max video bitrate, while the HERO7 Black offers 78Mbps.

The HERO8 Black improved its shoot modes and fields of view.

While the HERO7 Black can livestream with 720p, the Hero8 Black can livestream with 1080p.

With only a $70 difference, it can be tough to decide which model you should get. The HERO7 Black is normally priced at $299.99 (with the new promotion, you can get it for $229.99), which is not far off the HERO8 Black at $399.99 (the new promotional price is $299.99). In our opinion, the HERO7 Black is a great choice if you have a smaller budget to invest in an action camera.

$50 off Norton 360 with LifeLock Select coupon

Are you looking for comprehensive cyber security software that can protect your devices, online privacy, and identity? Look no further than Norton 360 with LifeLock Select. The plan protects up to five devices, including your computers, smartphones, or tablets. It offers protection against viruses, ransomware, and spyware. The online security features include parental control, password manager, VPN, firewall, 100GB cloud backup, etc.

While your digital devices are being monitored and protected, LifeLock can protect your online identity. It can track your Equifax credit file. If your identity is stolen, you can be reimbursed up to $25,000 for stolen funds, $25,000 for expenses incurred, and $1 million for lawyers and experts.

Right now, Norton is offering a $50 off coupon when you sign up for Norton 360 with LifeLock Select. Find out what other offers and coupons Norton is offering on PCWorld.

New Promotions for the New Apple iPhone SE

The wait is over for the new Apple iPhone SE that was released on April 24, 2020. The Apple iPhone SE is targeting consumers who are interested in upgrading their iPhone 8 or older versions without spending too much. While the iPhone 8 and SE are similar, there are a few major differences you can find in the new iPhone SE. Firstly, there are three storage options for the new iPhone, which are 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, while the iPhone 8 only has two options (64GB and 256GB). Apple has improved its processor from A11 Bionic to Apple A13 Bionic for the new phone. One of the major differences is that it offers dual-SIM capabilities which allows you to use two different SIM cards at the same time. Here are some of the promotions that are available:

Case-Mate coupon: 30% off sitewide

Regardless of whether you are planning to get the new iPhone SE or any other new mobile phone, it’s important to protect it with a reliable phone case. After all, a new phone case only costs $35 while a new phone may cost up to $1,000. Even if you are planning to buy phone insurance, it will most likely cost more than $35. You should always be a smart consumer as well as a smart owner (of your gadgets).

If you have just purchased a new mobile phone or want to change your old phone case, then you should visit Case-Mate right now. Case-Mate is offering a 30% off sitewide coupon, which you can apply on the premium protective gear they offer. Besides the iPhone SE, they also offer many phone cases for different makes and models. If you want to protect your phone’s screen or your smartwatch, Case-Mate has all the protection you need.

Up to 50% off with Sporting Goods

Since many of us are unable to go to the gym, exercising at home has become a must. There are plenty of activities we can do at home that can help us stay fit or shed the ‘quarantine 15’. It doesn’t matter if you choose biking, running, tennis, basketball, or yoga, but you should always wear proper footwear and apparel to avoid injuries or overheating. Here are some of the best promotions from various sporting goods retailers:

Hopefully, one or more of the promotions we have presented can help you maximize your productivity if you are working from home, improve your fitness routine with better accessories, or entertain you with some fun gadgets. Visit PCWorld as we continue to look for the latest coupons and discounts to help you save a ton.