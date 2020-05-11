Buy Razer's Huntsman gaming keyboard, get a free $80 Razer Viper mouse

Best Buy has a flat-out fantastic deal this week for gamers in need of some fresh peripherals. The big box retailer is giving away a free Razer Viper gaming mouse when you buy the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition gaming keyboardRemove non-product link. The keyboard is currently priced at $130 on Best Buy, while the mouse sells for $80 on its own. The deal ends on Friday, May 16.

This is a tremendous deal overall, but it may be a no-go for some, as Razer’s keyboard doesn’t pack mechanical switches. Instead, the Huntsman uses lightning-fast optical switches, which we found to be pretty sensitive in our review.

“Optical switches are usually smoother than their mechanical counterparts…They’re so damn lightweight though, simply resting my fingers on the keys is enough to actuate them,” we said.

The sensitivity made gaming feel incredibly responsive, but using this keyboard for typing took some getting used to. The Hunstman also features enthusiast-grade double-shot PBT keycaps, a good compact size with a tenkeyless design, and RGB lighting, of course—even the wrist rest.

As for the mouse, it has a 16,000 DPI sensor, and Razer’s popular comfortable mouse design. It’s not quite the same fit as the legendary DeathAdder, but it’s similar, and the mouse is very well reviewed on Amazon and Best Buy.

