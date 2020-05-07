The Full Nerd ep. 138: Nvidia Ampere and AMD Zen 3 rumors, Radeon RX 5600 XT speeds

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray go to work in the rumor mill, then re-sound a warning about the Radeon RX 5600 XT.

We kick things off by talking about what we expect from Nvidia’s next-generation “Ampere” graphics architecture, which is expected to be unveiled on May 14 in a virtual GTC 2020 keynote. Ray-tracing? Traditional rendering? When will we see Ampere-based GeForce GPUs? We discuss it all. Then, we wade into what to expect from AMD’s next-gen Zen 3 CPUs, anticipated to launch later this year—though a big chunk of the conversation winds up being about AM4 motherboard compatibility. Finally, with AMD advertising faster speeds, Brad once again warns that you’ll need to shop carefully, because some Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards are much faster than others. It’s still a mess.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

