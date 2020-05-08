Deal

Jabra's Elite 65t wireless earbuds rival Apple's Airpods, and today they're under $100

Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds for $95—a great deal for earbuds we loved.

jabra elite 65t
Jabra

The Jabra Elite 65t are a truly rocking pair of true wireless earbuds that go toe-to-toe (or ear-to-ear) with Apple’s vaunted AirPods, and today you can get a new pair for under $100. Amazon is selling the Jabra Elite 65t for $95 instead of its $150 MSRP, good for more than $30 off the more usual $120 price. By contrast, Apple’s earbuds start at $160.

When we reviewed the Elite 65t back in 2018 we gave them 4.5 starts out of 5 and an Editors’ Choice award. We said they “offered excellent aural separation, with clear, crisp mid- and high-frequency sound.” They also had nice design touches, such as buttons that don’t require excessively hard presses and music playback that automatically pauses if you removed an earbud.

They’re also nice and light, as well as water resistant with an IP55 rating. The Elite 65t can also access your phone’s virtual assistant via voice command be it Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. They’re practically built for jogging and other strenuous activities. 

Connectivity happens via Bluetooth 5.0, and we liked the customizability of the audio settings via the companion app. Jabra’s Elite 65t have very good battery life, and the earbuds come with a charging case. For true wireless earbuds that “managed to outdo the AirPods in a number of areas,” $95 is a steal. 

[Today’s deal: Jabra Elite 65t for $95 on Amazon.]

