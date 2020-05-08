Healthy Food Delivery for May 2020

Something that we are all looking for is the convenience of fast food mixed with the nutrition of a home-cooked meal. After hours of working hard, whether at the office or at home, the last thing that we want to do is spend time cooking. Fast food makes it possible to cut out the time and effort of cooking at home. However, this comes at a price. Eating fast food on a regular basis is shown to be detrimental to our health and as such, it is not the answer we are looking for. In recent times, food delivery that is healthy has started to become popular among many health-conscious people. We have combined a list of popular companies that deliver high-quality fresh food that is healthy and nutritious, thereby saving you time and making sure that you consume well-balanced food.

Freshly

Freshly cooks over 30 types of meals and delivers them directly to your home every week. For your weekly order, you can choose 4-12 single-serving meals, depending on how frequently you would like to enjoy these delicious meals. Freshly meals taste best upon delivery, but they can last up to five days in the fridge. If you know that you will not eat your meals in time, they can be frozen and enjoyed later. The beauty of Freshly is that it only takes three minutes to heat up and prepare your nutritious meal. Examples of the flavorful meals include:

Laredo Chicken with Fonio Grits & Charro Beans

Sunday Supper Shredded Beef with Sunshine Carrots & Gravy

Springtime Chicken Pilaf with Tarragon Peas

Whiskey-Glazed Pork Bowl

Pork Carnitas with Latin-Style Rice & Beans

Chili Mac & Cheese

DoorDash

DoorDash is an on-demand food delivery service that is accessed via the DoorDash App. Use the DoorDash App to select one of many participating restaurants near you. Browse the menu of available meals and select the food that you want to enjoy. Confirm your order on the app and select your payment method. Pay for your order and then wait for your meal to arrive at your location. You can then track where your driver is and get an estimated time of arrival. It is as simple as that to enjoy your favorite restaurant food delivered to you in the comfort of your home.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is America’s most popular meal kit delivery service. They provide everything you need to create healthy and delicious meals for you and your family to enjoy – all the preparation is taken care of. The meal kits delivered to your home will include:

Easy-to-follow recipes with nutritional info

High-quality ingredients from the farm

Meal kits that fit easily into your fridge

A Fun cooking experience

Cook your own healthy meals without needing to shop thanks to meal kits from HelloFresh.

Winc

Winc connects you to a world of exclusive wines tailored to your tastes and offers delivery of these delicious wines to your door. You fill out your ‘palate profile’ and Winc will then recommend wines to match your taste. You then rate the wines that get sent to you monthly so that you can get more accurate recommendations going forward. Always have a lovely bottle of wine on hand with Winc.

