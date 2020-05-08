Mother’s Day offers from Walmart - May 2020

Mother's Day is just days away and although most have prepared gifts in advance, there's still time to find that perfect present for your mother. Walmart offers a range of products that match everyone's budget and guarantee satisfaction. We have selected the best offers from Walmart to make this Mother's Day extra special for your loved ones. Hurry up and place your orders to ensure on-time delivery.







Mother's Day Walmart gifts 80% off

This year, your mom is in for a special treat with Walmart's celebratory offers. Choose from a range of gifts - including beauty and personal care, her favorite home essentials and appliances, or handy tech gadgets. For a limited time you can save 80% off your choice of gift and on top of that - have it shipped by Walmart free of charge or get it with free pickup at your nearest Walmart store.

Lost for ideas? Here's a pick of our top 3 Mother's Day gifts which are available with an 80% discount:

Revlon Fast Style & Shine Infrared Hair Dryer

Available for only $23.82, this hair dryer protects the hair with its infrared heat and Ionic technology, while creating the perfect blowout look.

Canon EOS Rebel Digital Camera with Lens Kit

This great digital camera, which would make an exceptional gift and capture beautiful moments, is on sale for only $299.

BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop

A classic cordless steam mop, BISSEL PowerFresh is handy in every household. Order yours today for only $79 while supplies last.







Save an extra $10 with Mother's Day coupon

If you are looking for a more personal gift, check out Walmart's exclusive wine selection. Purchase La Marka Prosecco sparkling wine, Korbel Extra Dry California champagne, or a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne, combine it with a beautiful flower bouquet, and save $10 at checkout simply by using this Mother's Day coupon. Find a variety of fresh rose bouquets, mixed flower arrangements, or tulips that will make every mom smile. Prepare a special Mother's Day meal with Walmart's online grocery service ranging from basic essentials to delicious three-course meals.

Get her exclusive furniture with a 50% discount

Another perfect gift this Mother's Day would be authentic and fine furniture pieces. End and coffee tables, futons, and armchairs add the perfect touch to every home. Save up to 50% by shopping furniture at Walmart's until May 10th or while supplies last. We have shortlisted some of the bestsellers on sale right now:

From $65: Convenience Concepts American Heritage End Table with Drawer

Reduced to $123: Better Homes & Gardens Crossmill Coffee Table (old price: $149.99)

$145 less: Hodedah Imports Drawer Wardrobe (old price: $229.99)







70% off Designer watches, handbags, and other accessories

Some of the best gifts are the classic gifts. Check out the 70% sale on designer accessories for women with this ongoing Walmart's offer. You will find big brand names such as Emporio Armani, Tangelo, TAG Heuer, and Timex on sale for Mother's Day. Buy classic jewelry such as diamond rings, leather strap watches, and pearl earrings. A woman can never have enough earrings or handbags, which makes gift shopping easy for those who don't like to spend a lot of time browsing whether it's in-store or online.





Although it might feel like it's too late to buy your mom a gift for Mother's Day, Walmart has many gift ideas and offers in store and available for free shipping or in-store pickup. Applying a valid Walmart coupon on eligible items can save you both time and money, with on-time delivery guaranteed. Make your mom feel loved and appreciated this Mother's Day. Save with PCWorld coupons and Walmart today.