Get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20 off

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an excellent deal for gamers who have an Xbox One console and a PC, giving you everything you need to play a lot of games with a lot of friends. The subscription usually costs $15 per month, but right now CDKeys is selling a three month pass for $25.39Remove non-product link—nearly $20 off. Alternatively, if you’re a new customer, Microsoft itself is offering your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1Remove non-product link, and then the typical $15 per month after that.

Even better, Microsoft lets you stack subscription deals. In other words, new customers can sign up with Microsoft to get the $1 deal for the first month. Then they can use the CDKeys deal to chop down the price for the next three months.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you a la carte access to a large library of free games for Xbox One and PC, with over 100 titles available for each. This includes Microsoft’s own first party titles such as Gears 5, Halo Master Chief Collection, Age of Empires II, and the upcoming Microsoft Flight Simulator, as well as popular third-party titles such as Metro Exodus (PC only) and Red Dead Redemption 2 (console only).

In addition to the massive Xbox Game Pass library, Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold, which provides access to Xbox online multiplayer features on the console. Xbox Live isn’t required for multiplayer gaming on the PC. With that in mind, if you don’t have a console, the standalone Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptionRemove non-product link is a better deal at just $5 per month. Its first month is also available for $1 to new customers.

[Today’s deal: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $25.39 at CD Keys.Remove non-product link]