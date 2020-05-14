Learn how to produce music like a pro with this $30 Ableton Live training

There’s value in being a hobbyist. Especially right now. After all, hobbies help to relieve stress, soothe anxiety, and let you explore new interests. But which activity is right for you? If you like music and have an interest in production, then maybe this Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle, now discounted by over 90 percent, is the perfect opportunity.

When it comes to music production software, few titles are as recognizable as Ableton Live. Ableton Live is a digital audio workstation (DAW) that lets you record, edit, and play back tracks with relative ease. Though it can help virtually anyone turn out professional sounding tunes, it does come with a bit of a learning curve. And that’s why this package, which introduces students to the software and shows them exactly how to use it, is so necessary.

The Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle includes lifetime access to six courses that’ll get you on the right track. Though it doesn’t include the actual software itself, it will teach you the foundations of music production as well as the many features of Ableton Live so that, when you do get it, you’ll know what you’re doing. By the end, students will be well prepared to write, create, record, edit, and process their own music tracks from scratch. And, from there, the sky’s the limit.

What sets this particular package apart is the fact it's led by bona fide music expert Jason Allen. Allen is the #1 best-selling music teacher on Udemy, has a Ph.D. in music composition, and is also an Ableton Certified Trainer. So, you can trust that your education is in good hands with Allen.

Ready to start? You can grab The Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle today for only $29.99, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

