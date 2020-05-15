5 sanitary gadgets you'll want at home or on the go

Many of us are rethinking what it means to be clean, forcing us to change how we do everything from cleaning the house to venturing out to buy groceries. But that change doesn’t have to be difficult. Here are five gadgets that can help you stay clean at home or on the go—and they're all on sale right now.

SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool

In 2019, you probably pressed elevator buttons and used door handles without blinking an eye. Today, you may think twice about touching those and other surfaces. That's where the SafeFinger comes into play. This hand tool lets you press buttons and open doors without directly touching them. And since the main part is made from brass, it’s antimicrobial too.

Of course, while the SafeFinger is handy, you should absolutely still wash your hands and wear a mask in public, as per the CDC.

MSRP: $30.00

Sale Price: $21.99

Savings: 26 percent

SafeFinger Antimicrobial Brass Keychain Touch Tool - $21.99



See Deal

Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand

This rechargeable UV-C sterilizer wand makes quick work of cleaning things like phones, toys, toothbrushes, and more. Just charge it up, put it in your bag, and away you go. When you want to make sure something is clean, just give it a pass with the light. It’s effective, easy to use, and kills 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria.

MSRP: $99.99

Sale Price: $59.99

Savings: 40 percent

Portable Rechargeable UV-C Sterilizer Wand - $59.99



See Deal

Mini UV Light Bar: Disinfect in Seconds

Scan just about any item with this Mini UV Light Bar and it’ll be sanitized in seconds. It’s perfect for use with portable electronics, toys, door handles, and even remote controls. Simply charge it and go. It’ll last for up to six hours before it needs recharging, and it's lightweight so it’s easy to carry around.

MSRP: $99.95

Sale Price: $29.99

Savings: 69 percent

Mini UV Light Bar: Disinfect in Seconds - $29.99



See Deal

3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger

Sanitary wipes are an effective means of disinfecting items. But they’re not exactly practical, which is what makes the 3-in-1 UV Sterilizer so intriguing. This forward-thinking gadget can charge your phone, clean it by killing 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria, and even make your gadgets smell better with a built-in aromatherapy function.

MSRP: $149.99

Sale Price: $49.99

Savings: 66 percent

3-in-1 UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charger - $49.99



See Deal

Mini UV-C Sterilizer Light for Toilets & Trash Cans

Some of the worst offenders when it comes to germs are toilets and trash cans. Which is what makes this Mini UV-C Sterilizer Light so handy. It quickly kills bacteria lurking on these surfaces in seconds.

MSRP: $39.99

Sale Price: $31.99

Savings: 20 percent

Mini UV-C Sterilizer Light for Toilets & Trash Cans - $31.99



See Deal

