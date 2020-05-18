Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Grab this $150 infrared non-contact thermometer now for just $80

If you're like most folks nowadays, you're likely wondering if you have everything you ought to have inside your medicine cabinet. Is yours stocked with the essentials? If you're missing a non-contact thermometer like this one, now might be the time to upgrade.

The Infrared Non-Contact Digital Thermometer is fast, accurate, and easy to use. You just point it at your target, and the medical-grade thermometer uses infrared technology to detect the target's body temperature in less than one second. And, since it’s non-contact, you can use it from a distance.

The thermometer features a large, HD LCD display so the readout can be easily understood. And, you don’t exactly need to be a brain surgeon to figure out how to use it either. It features simple one-click operation, is lightweight, and has a handy automatic shut-off that keeps the battery from prematurely wearing out.

And, if you want to detect the temperature of inanimate objects — such as food — then this thermometer is acceptable for that task as well. Just switch it to ‘object’ mode, and you can determine the temperature of virtually anything, such as a cup of boiling water, quickly and easily.

While the Infrared Non-Contact, Medical-Grade Digital Thermometer usually retails for $149.99, you can get it on sale today for only $79.99, close to half off the usual price.

 
