Grab this $150 infrared non-contact thermometer now for just $80

If you're like most folks nowadays, you're likely wondering if you have everything you ought to have inside your medicine cabinet. Is yours stocked with the essentials? If you're missing a non-contact thermometer like this one, now might be the time to upgrade.

The Infrared Non-Contact Digital Thermometer is fast, accurate, and easy to use. You just point it at your target, and the medical-grade thermometer uses infrared technology to detect the target's body temperature in less than one second. And, since it’s non-contact, you can use it from a distance.

The thermometer features a large, HD LCD display so the readout can be easily understood. And, you don’t exactly need to be a brain surgeon to figure out how to use it either. It features simple one-click operation, is lightweight, and has a handy automatic shut-off that keeps the battery from prematurely wearing out.

And, if you want to detect the temperature of inanimate objects — such as food — then this thermometer is acceptable for that task as well. Just switch it to ‘object’ mode, and you can determine the temperature of virtually anything, such as a cup of boiling water, quickly and easily.

While the Infrared Non-Contact, Medical-Grade Digital Thermometer usually retails for $149.99, you can get it on sale today for only $79.99, close to half off the usual price.

Infrared Non-Contact Digital Thermometer with 1-Sec Temperature Read - $79.99



