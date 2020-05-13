Anker's $18 USB-C hub turns a single port into five

Ports. It’s only a matter of time until your laptop needs more. Add an external mouse and headset and you’re already getting into trouble. Today, AnkerDirect via Amazon is letting you beef up your laptop’s connectivity at a great price. The Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub is $18 if you clip the coupon underneath the price and use the coupon code ANKERHUB34. It normally retails for $24.

Despite the name, this hub doesn’t add any USB-C ports to your laptop. Instead, it uses your laptop’s USB-C port to add two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two SD card readers, and an HDMI port. If you haven’t guessed already, this hub is designed for port-starved MacBooks, but it’s also good for ultra-thin laptops such as the Pixelbook and Dell’s XPS lineup.

The HDMI port supports 4K at 30Hz or 2K at 60Hz, though that depends on the capabilities of your laptop as well. The SD card readers support standard cards, as well as an additional slot for microSD.

In addition to the hub, Anker throws in the box a travel pouch, 18-month warranty, and a 0.5-foot cable. If you’re pining for more ports, this is a great deal from an established brand. But if you want to see even more options, be sure to check out our guide to the best USB-C hubs.

[Today’s deal: Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $18 at Amazon with code and coupon.]