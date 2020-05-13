Big Think Edge lets you learn from Elon Musk, Arianna Huffington, and more

Wouldn't life be considerably easier if you could just ring up the likes of Elon Musk or Malcolm Gladwell whenever you needed some expert advice? While the odds of you getting their number on speed dial are pretty slim, there's still very much a way for you to get their insight on demand.

Big Think Edge is an eLearning platform that lets you learn from some of the most successful people this country has ever seen, like Elon Musk, Arianna Huffington, and Malcolm Gladwell just to name three. These are the people who transcend their individual industries. They’ve extended themselves beyond the boundaries of their professions to become household names. And, they hold power that most can only dream of having. It goes without saying, then, that their wisdom and advice holds great value.

Big Think Edge gives you access to over 200 different lectures by the likes of Edward Norton, Malcolm Gladwell, Chris Hadfield, Bryan Cranston, and more that offer valuable insights into their own success. They provide subscribers with important lessons in emotional intelligence, critical thinking, communication, and more so they’ll be better equipped to succeed.

With a lifetime subscription, you'll get three new exclusive lessons to learn from every week, making it easy to continue growing your skills with insight from the best in the business.

Everyone wants prosperity. But getting it is often easier said than done. If you need help setting yourself apart from the pack, then a lifetime subscription to the Big Think Edge — discounted by 36 percent to $159.99 — may be the easiest way to go about it.

If you're not quite ready to commit to a lifetime plan, there are also options for one-, two-, and three-year subscriptions as well.

Big Think Edge eLearning Platform - $159.99



